4 myths about the dangers of video games, in which many believe
It is widely believed that gamers, passionate about video games around the clock glued to the computer screen and quite absorbed the fact that today may be the digital equivalent of junk food. At best, the fascination with video games seems pointless, at worst it is considered one of the main causes of social exclusion. However, if we spend a little time to delve into the true nature of video games, it can be very surprising, according to the Guardian.
Myth 1: video games force us to become more violent
One of the most common myths about video games is that they can cause players to become more aggressive in the real world. However, according to modern scientific data, the relationship between video games and aggression is actually quite weak. In a recent study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the participants were asked daily for two months to play a video game either with violence or without it. Using multiple tests to check aggression, sexist attitudes and mental health problems, the study authors found that playing violent video games has not had a significant negative impact on the players.
Similarly, the result of a survey of more than 2,000 Teens and their parents in great Britain, published this year in the publication of Royal Society Open Science, found no evidence that violent video games forced the kids to become more aggressive or less social.
Myth 2: video games are addictive
In the summer of 2018, the world health organization has officially included “gambling” in the International classification of diseases. This decision provoked fierce debate in the academic community. One group of scientists was sure that such a “diagnostic label” will provide greater access to treatment and financial assistance for those who are experiencing real harm from video games. Others argued that the scientific evidence of gambling was not accurate and sufficiently important for such innovations.
Moreover, some studies show that gambling addiction is fairly short-lived. Data received from gamers over a six month period, demonstrate that none of those who originally diagnosed the signs of addiction has not reached the threshold value at the end of the study.
Myth 3: video games lead to social isolation
The stereotypical view of the gamer as a teenager, playing alone in his bedroom, usually comes from the wrong understanding of what actually constitutes a video game. Since their inception video games have been designed for the development of social contacts. Rather than isolate people, online games can, on the contrary, to unite us with many new ways to create more cohesive communities based on shared interests and Hobbies.
Myth 4: video games – a waste of time
Many wonder: why play video games when we can go out or engage in more culturally enriching activities? However, this issue occurs because of an incorrect understanding of the creative force, which has video games, experts say. According to them, video games give us the opportunity to meet fantastic places, and in such a way that no other media format.
As he wrote to the novelist and games designer Naomi Alderman, although all types of art evoke strong emotions, only video games can put us in the center of the story, where everyone is able to be an active participant, not a passive observer. In addition, video games offer us a safe place to test the emotional consequences of our actions.