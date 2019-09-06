4 of the most useful properties of spices
Hot spices not only improve the taste of food, they also have healing properties. In particular, their use is useful as prevention of hypertension and cancer.
Stabilize blood pressure. Several scientific studies have shown that the substance from the composition of hot pepper capsaicin increases the content of nitric oxide in the blood, and this, in turn, prevents the development of inflammation in the body and regulates blood pressure. The fastest among the spices reduces pressure Cayenne pepper.
Promote loss of excess weight. Found that capsaicin can increase metabolic rate up to eight times – thus, it forces the body to burn more fat for energy. Moreover, it is noticed that the people who are willing to use hot spices, eat less overall, and often prefer low-calorie food.
Healthier heart. According to data published in the journal of the American chemical society, capsaicin helps to reduce the accumulation of cholesterol, and also has the property of inhibiting the action of the gene that causes narrowing of the arteries. This increases blood flow to the heart, improving its food, which is beneficial to the myocardium.
Protect against the development of cancer. Many scientists believe that capsaicin is a powerful prophylactic of tumors of the intestine. According to an article in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, chili can inhibit intestinal tumors, and also helps to prolong life under existing disease. Also conducted studies that showed that contained in the pepper, capsaicin can slow the development of lung cancer.