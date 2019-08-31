4 product, the benefit of which is exaggerated
It is not necessary to believe every word heard about the usefulness of a product.
Goji berries. Fame these berries began in 2008 in the United States with a light hand of Dr. Earl Mandela, who promoted the idea of the usefulness of Goji with familiar stars (e.g., Oprah Winfrey). In fact, doctors say, Goji berries are rich in antioxidants, but they are not superior in this sense, other berries. In turn, scientists from the University of Basel in Switzerland conducted a study and found “the lack of reliable data and scientific evidence of the effect of the juice of Goji berries”.
Green coffee. He is also credited with weight health properties. But doctors emphasize the green coffee is just not roasted and it is for this reason that may contain harmful toxins and microorganisms.
Brown sugar. All know that brown rice is more useful white. Marketers suggested with the sugar the same scheme: brown more useful than refined white. But in fact, the characteristics of brown sugar is absolutely the same as the white. They differ only by the fact that brown is made from sugar cane and white beet.
Apples. Many have heard: an Apple a day – and you can forget about the doctors. However, according to the specialist, Federal research center of nutrition and biotechnology, Professor of Arseniy Martinica, apples are not Champions in any indicators of nutritive value – the same vitamins in them, not so much. For example, vitamin C in apples is almost three times less than in fresh cabbage, carotenoids (transformed into vitamin a) is also much smaller than in a simple carrot.
The main value of the apples – they are available and also contain a lot of dietary fiber. The nutrients one can get due to the number of the day you need to eat 3-4 apples.