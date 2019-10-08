4 reasons why you should pay $60 per year for membership at Costco
Costco — the chain of wholesale stores. In order to carry out her purchase, you must have membership. Some believe that it is very unprofitable, when others are convinced that this is the most suitable option for purchases, especially for small families.
Business Insider called 4 reasons why membership at Costco is worth it to pay for it.
Costco offers three different membership options:
- Membership Gold Star: Gold Star costs $60 per year and provides two membership cards.
- Membership Executive Gold Star: Gold Star Executive you will receive two cards plus the 2% bonus for all purchases from $120 per year.
- Business membership: there is also a “Business package” which offers the same benefits as the membership Gold Star and Executive Gold, but allows members to add additional staff at $60 a year for each.
Why membership at Costco is worth it to pay for it:
1. To buy the goods at competitive prices
Prices at Costco compared to prices for similar goods in other stores, a few below. For example, a mixture of frozen vegetables costs $0,28/100g instead of $0,45/100 g, while in mixtures Costco to eat vegetables that are not in other stores.
In addition, large organic eggs at Costco are $6,39 for two dozen or $0,26 per egg. Those eggs in another shop are sold at a price of $5,85 for 18 eggs or $0.32 USD per egg. Since eggs are very high — demand product, that Costco can save you.
2. Less to go to the store
Since Costco allows you to make bulk purchases, possible to visit the store than before. You can stock up on products at least 2-3 weeks and not to go to the grocery store every day.
3. Participate in free advertising tastings
This may sound ridiculous, but at Costco a little snack. The store is full of delicious free samples of new products that people don’t usually pay attention. It is not only good publicity stunt company, but also the opportunity to try something new and unusual.
4. The opportunity to book a vacation
Often the price of travel at Costco are much lower than in other tourist companies. But this is only subject to the availability of membership.
For example, you can relax at the resort in Cancun (Mexico), will cost $1775 per person for seven nights. This price includes everything: airfare, airport transfers, accommodation and meals. Other companies offer a similar package of services at least $1950 per person. And the money saved can be happy to spend during the holidays.