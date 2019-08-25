4 sign of the zodiac, which more than others are nervous before a first date
A little surprising!
Cancer
Although this sensitive water sign is incredibly loving and kind, they can sometimes feel vulnerable, and perceive any minor things too personally and to heart. They are also by nature zastenchivyy and very often before the first date they just want to retreat and isolate itself in its shell! And the need to “activated” causing them anxiety!
Virgin
Virgo can behave worse than all other zodiac signs on a first date because they are their own worst enemies! They are known as the perfectionists and when it comes to them, they are incredibly self-critical and never give themselves any favors. When they go out, they’re afraid they’ll say something, and goodbye they in my mind replaying every second of that date in my head. You have to understand that nobody, except you, thinks critically about you! Be kind to yourself.
Capricorn
Capricorns are incredibly ambitious, which is very attractive. Despite their ability to succeed, always and everywhere, they are the most pessimistic and fatalistic among the other signs of the zodiac, and this can make them very shy and vulnerable on a date!
Fish
Fish usually torn between the two aspects of their identity: their tendency to trust too much in the name of love and their inability to really trust yourself. They want, but they just can’t stop worrying and enjoy the present moment! Thus, though my heart definitely wants head more prevents!