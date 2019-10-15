4 simple rules for avoiding a stroke
Experts in the field of medicine, told about simple rules that can help prevent a stroke in the brain. Experts remind that a large number of cases of stroke leads to death.
In particular, doctors recommend to stick to in the following lifestyle habits:
first: spend on physical activity at least 20 minutes a day. You must do a simple exercise and be sure to practice Hiking.
second: do not get discouraged and try not to be angry at others. According to scientists at the Harvard school of public health a heart attack or stroke in humans are often preceded by a flash of anger. It was found that within two hours after such an outbreak the risk of stroke increases three times.
third: sleep at least seven hours a day. Nevirapine people are irritable, experience greater levels of stress and are faced with increased fatigue. The who reports that lack of sleep is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, not inferior in importance to Smoking, and increases the risk of heart attack by 2 times, and stroke by 4 times.
fourth, regularly consumed olive oil and foods rich in potassium. The research conducted in the USA showed that low levels of potassium in the body increases the likelihood of stroke. The lack of potassium salt, which many in the diet of modern people, increases the amount of sodium in the blood and impairs the ability of the kidneys actively excrete water and increases pressure.