4 substances in our diet that protect the brain from age-related disorders
B vitamins, healthy fats, resveratrol. Doctors advise to include in your daily diet sources of substances that effectively provide support for the brain, helping to preserve its activity and protect against age-related disorders.
B vitamins (B6, B9 and B12). The brain with age. could lose its volume. This not only leads to a deterioration in cognition and motor functions, but also increases the risk of stroke and early death at 96 and 58%, respectively.
One of the main factors of such a reduction of the brain are heart disease, particularly coronary heart disease. Vitamins B6 (pyridoxine), B9 (folate) and B12 (cobalamin) neutralize the effect of the amino acid homocysteine, which increases the risk of hypertension and heart disease, reducing brain volume.
All three of the B vitamin is available in Supplement form and you can get them from dietary sources:
A healthy fats. Fats have a bad reputation because of the role that cholesterol plays in the development of coronary heart disease. But not all fats are bad — some are really good for the heart and brain.
Components of fatty acids omega-3 called DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), are important components of cell membranes of the brain. High levels of these fatty acids are associated with a large volume of the brain and their deficiency in the body contributes to age-related decline in cognitive functions, dementia, depression, and bipolar disorder.
To get healthy fats, eat fish, nuts, eggs and some fruits.
Polyphenols. Plants are full of natural chemicals that benefit the brain and other organs of your body. Some of these chemicals – called polyphenols – known for its powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects.
Pomegranate juice is known as one of the best sources so useful for the brain polyphenols. Research suggests that a daily serving of pomegranate can improve cognitive function and memory. Pomegranate juice also helps to fight obesity and high blood sugar levels which are risk factors of diseases that contribute to the shrinkage of the brain.
Resveratrol. This phenol is contained in grapes and dark fruit. Studies show that regular consumption of resveratrol increases the volume of the hippocampus — the part of the brain that controls the formation of long-term memory. Resveratrol also helps to protect the brain from free radicals and oxidative stress that lead to the death of brain cells.