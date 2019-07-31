4, the company prodeklarirovany Doug Ford, were donors to the PC party (PHOTOS)

Loading...

After the audit information on public donations, revealed a coincidence of facts, that, on the one hand, Doug Ford advertised the winery Pelee Winery, and on the other that the President of this company made contributions to Fund the party, reporters at Queen’s Park Today continued to work in this direction and have discovered that other companies were in the same kind of relationship with the provincial party.

During data analysis it became clear that leaders of four companies from Ontario have made contributions to party funds, and businesses get coverage on the News Now online Ontario, representing the Progressive conservative.

Commercials similar. Ford called for a company from the category of small business, often mentioning they promoted slogans, and bypasses the company, accompanied by its head.

26 Jul visit ONN was posted a similar video about the company Pelee Winery. Ford visited the plant to “determine how our government could reduce the bureaucratic formalities” in relation to small enterprises, such as Curtainsider Inc., engaged in manufacturing of trailers and Dutch Mill Gardens growing flowers.

Reporters at Queen’s Park Today found out that Jim Kranendonk, President Curtainsider, donated to politoed PC party $500 in 2018 and $500 to the election campaign of the PC in the district Bradford in 2017.

Visit public donations Elections Ontario also revealed that Edward Serrinha, owner of Dutch Mill Gardens listed $300 in 2018, and $115 in 2015.

These amounts may seem small compared to the total amount of money collected by the provincial party, but critics are more concerned with is fundamentally quantitative.

In April, UNPO submitted a video about Brantfords the firm involved in the supply of metal products, Patriot Forge Co., the founder of which John M. Dimitrieff donated to provincial party $1200 in 2018 and $500 in 2017.

On 24 October the video was shot on the visit of Ford in the company Automatic Coating Ltd., with the leadership where he discussed bill 148, which in the day was passed, annulling many of the labor reforms carried out by the previous provincial government. Critics contend that the changes proposed by Ford, led to the superiority of the rights of the employer against the rights of the employee.

Brad Bamford, owner of Automatic Coating Ltd., donated $ 1050 PC party this year and $864 for the election campaign of the Minister of Finance Kind of Phillips in 2018. The wife of Bamford Jocelyn individually funded Phillips for $1050 in 2019 and $1222 last year.

A spokesman for Prime Minister said: “no One can buy Doug Ford” – in response to the electronic information at the Queen’s Park Today.