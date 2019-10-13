4 the most honest sign of the zodiac and why
Astrology (science of stars) many of us often perceive skepticism as something unprovable and unfounded.
But for centuries it proves that the representatives of each sign of the zodiac (as a rule) possess similar characteristics and traits.
In the previous article, we discussed 3 of the most intelligent sign of the zodiac among women. Now let’s find out what 4 zodiac sign the most honest and why:
4) Taurus
The bulls know their flaws and virtues, demonstrate without fear.
Representatives of this earthly sign do not like lies in any form and do not see in it sense.
So you can not look for a double bottom in the words of bulls – they are very honest, because they themselves like. They have nothing to hide – their flaws, they know, and demonstrate dignity without fear.
If you need good advice — you can easily contact the representatives of this sign: they are considerate and truthful, it will help you to understand the problem and will not be anyone to mock and offend.
3) Archers
Too outspoken Sagittarius can often hurt the feelings of others
Sagittarius has its drawbacks (sometimes they are frivolous and unrestrained), so not everyone knows that archers are usually unusual lie.
Honesty and integrity for representatives of this fire sign is not just words, but their main virtue. However, too outspoken Sagittarians, speaking just the truth often hurts the feelings of others (including their families). They do this not with malice, just tact is not their strong point.
2) Rams
If Rams are not satisfied with something, they declare it directly.
The rams love to win and be first in any situation, but prefer a fair victory, even if it will have to expend more effort.
Also these representatives of the fire element just not a very good liar and you know it. Aries can be explosive, violent and unpredictable, but they don’t build any ingenious evil plans (it’s not in their nature) — if they are not satisfied with something, they declare it directly.
1) Virgo
Virgo can, but don’t like to pretend.
Members of this earth sign prefer honesty, straightness and flatness. It is easier to criticize the man in the dust (they love to criticize) than to give him a false compliment.
If it is inevitable, they know how to pretend, but really do not like to do it and it can be almost physically unpleasant.