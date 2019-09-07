4 the myth of the health benefits was denied by the doctors
Some things are considered correct and useful for health, in fact they are not, the authors of the several studies.
Sit with a straight back. For a long time it was believed that this is necessary to hold the body sitting on the chair. But Australian scientists from the University of Queensland believe that sitting upright is bad for health. Previously, it was possible to hear that in the case of a seat with a straight back pressure on the discs of the spine is smallest. But the study showed that the spinal discs do not suffer from sitting and the need to constantly hold the back of the seat in the upright position causes the body to spend long hours in an unnatural position that can damage the spine and nervous system.
The sport against obesity. Playing sports definitely helps to maintain the body and muscle tone, but as a way to lose weight the sport is not effective. As follows from numerous observations, with increasing loads people eat more and spent on the training calories kompensiruet. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that for weight loss the determining factor is not the degree of physical exertion, and excess calories in the diet and addiction to harmful food. Even though people constantly do sports, but do not change their dietary habits, their weight remains high. Moreover, in the presence of excess weight active sports can increase the risk of heart attacks.
Do Breakfast. There is a view that the morning meal provides rate of metabolism, and that after a hearty Breakfast, we eat less during the day. Researchers from the University of Bath stated that this is not true They were able to establish that from eating or skipping Breakfast does not depend on the quantity, portion size and calorie intake that one consumes during the day. That is Breakfast, he concluded, can be regarded as a useful and important part of the diet assuming that people in General adhere to a healthy diet and control the calories.
Red wine. It is considered that red wine strengthens the cardiovascular system because it contains resveratrol. But if red wine and produces a useful effect, it is not one that many attributed to him, — the announcement was made by scientists from Johns Hopkins University. For 15 years they studied the aging process of people living in the Italian region of Chianti, and came to the conclusion that the properties of resveratrol in relation to human health have been greatly exaggerated – it doesn’t protect from inflammation, or from cardiovascular or oncological diseases.