4 things that only lovers do crazy men
Trying to figure out what feels to you man, pay attention to his body language and what he says and does, of course. Here’s 4 signs that he loves you, but is afraid to admit it.
1. He’s always looking at you.
Sometimes you catch him looking at me that might even scare you. But don’t worry: some men outperform when the next girl they really like. They just can’t get enough of you and your beauty.
This is a good sign. So his feelings for you stronger than anything else, what he’s doing, and even greater than what people might think, seeing as he’s staring at you.
2. He giving you all his attention.
He wants to be with you as much as possible, get to know you better. Most men stop doing that in long-term relationships, so rejoice and enjoy! He really likes you!
3. He’ll do anything for you.
If you told him to jump off a bridge, he’d do it to impress you. Men love to show off, because I think it looks more than men. If he is willing to do much for you, do not judge strictly, even if it was kind of stupid. Just appreciate his willingness and know that you are very like him!
4. He says he loves you.
It takes courage to share your feelings and admit it — especially to men. From their point of view, it is the most difficult. If a man recognizes you in love, so he decided that this is serious, there is no way back. I hope you feel the same way about him the most!