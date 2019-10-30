4 things you need to know before you decide to fillers
Fillers are a great way to combat the signs of facial aging, but it is fraught with some risks and characteristics that everyone should know who decided “to prick”.
If you like the result, you will have to return again and again
About six months fillers hyaluronic acid is naturally destroyed by the body. However, this is good news if you just want to try fillers once or twice, as the effects will disappear without any long-term risks.
In some cases, you should refuse fillers
Although fillers are considered safe, there are several reasons to postpone the injection. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding or fight infection of the nasopharynx, it is best to wait. Any infection on the face can spread to the injection site.
If the price seems too good to be true — run from the beautician
If you offer a price that is half to two times lower than the average, be skeptical. Ask to see the box and find a protective seal. Check the serial number on the manufacturer’s website fillers. The introduction of low-quality counterfeits could lead to serious problems with health and appearance
Good job invisible
“Duck lips” — a sure sign of the use of filler. However, a clever introduction of it needs to look natural.
“The changes we can make, so subtle that nobody will notice, Instead, to see the effect, get from the beautician to even close friends did not notice that you put the fillers, but noticed that you look better”. says Ava of Shamban, MD, a dermatologist from Los Angeles.