4 types of travelers that will make you smarter
A real, proper rest to recharge not only our body but also the brain. What kind of rest to choose to return healthier, smarter and more creative? We offer you some of the best options of vacation that will bring the maximum benefit one of the most important organs.
Create new routes
Researchers from the London University decided to conduct an interesting experiment, and invited to participate in the 25,000 taxi drivers. Researchers examined the volume of the brain, which is responsible for remembering and processing new information, before the start of the experiment and after. As a result, they found that a daily compilation of new routes helped drivers to increase this part of the brain. The effect remained the same even after their dismissal.
Based on the results of the study, the researchers recommend as often as possible to walk on foot, and thus new routes and remembering the name of a previously unfamiliar streets. This is a great way not only to improve heart function and metabolism, but also to strengthen memory and increase the efficiency of processing new information.
Try new dishes
According to American neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki, in our brain there are only two areas in which can happen the formation of new neural connections. The first is the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory and processing of incoming information. The second is the olfactory bulb which is responsible for the formation of taste sensations. To neural connections become vetustee, the expert recommends as often as possible to discover new taste sensations and aromas. For example, you can book wine tastings or go to taste the national cuisine with which you are unfamiliar!
Learn a new language
Patricia Katherine Kula, Professor of speech and hearing Sciences at the Institute for the study of the brain and brain science University of Washington, says that in adulthood, learning a new language allows our brain to use not only those areas, which help in their language learning, but also areas responsible for learning, self-control and self-esteem. Master unfamiliar words and this will help you become not only smarter, but more confident!
Listen to your favorite songs
When we listen to favorite tracks in our brain begin to actively work areas, which are responsible for motivation, says a canadian neuroscientist Robert Zator. The expert recommends: before you take up this important case, go to a concert of your favorite songs – the effect lasts after listening for a long time.