4 unexpected rules, the violation of which in the US can punish you
To be arrested for killing dinosaur — is absurd. And here and there. 16-year-old Alex stone from North Carolina incautiously wrote in the school of creative job that it dealt with a gun with your favorite dinosaur neighbor. Worried teachers called the police, who detained the teenager, and then opened his locker and examined the contents. Nothing was found, she questioned him and got suspended for a week from school. To paraphrase a famous phrase, we can say: “Be careful with your thoughts — they have come to an end with the arrest.”
Here are a few reasons why you may delay the American police. And the situation that lead to arrests and fines, sometimes smile, and sometimes sadness, writes Adme.ru.
To be drunk in a bar in Alaska
It sounds ridiculous, but the police comes in bars to “catch” drunk. In Alaska, alcohol became a serious problem and too often leads to crime. In fact, no one would think to arrest you if you are a little drunk. But if the person is not able to hold on the stool or behaves aggressively, it immediately interferes with police.
Foul language
In South Carolina the use of swear words in the presence of another person and in a public place and hearing distance from any school or Church is hooliganism. Mother is from that state was arrested in a supermarket after obscenely expressed in the presence of their daughters.
To drive in flip flops or other uncomfortable shoes
In the UK fines for driving in flip flops can reach $6500. In USA the fines for driving in flip-flops and similar footwear vary from state to state. But if you forgot to change into more comfortable shoes, better shoes off: for driving barefoot throughout the United States not entitled to any punishment, and the wearing of inappropriate footwear in the city of Virginia beach may cost you $2500 and even years in prison.
To show kindness and mercy
Caring for others is a criminal offence, if we talk about Florida. Here is prohibited by law to publicly feed the homeless. Despite this, there were people who defied the ban and worked with the disadvantaged people. Arnold Abbott, the police arrested 4 times for attempting to help others. He risked to spend 60 days in prison and was repeatedly fined $500. But he didn’t volunteer until his death at the age of 94 years.