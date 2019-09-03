4-year-old girl lost in the Belarusian train, there were in Russia 20 years later (PHOTO)

Loading...

In Belarus, the couple who lost their child two decades ago, were able to reunite with her daughter. Girl, missing the train, was in a Russian orphanage. However, due to preserved her memories were able to establish the identity of the missing and its origin.

Julia, which to date was 24 years old, was lost in 1999, the last evening train Minsk – Osipovichi, the official website of the interior Ministry of Belarus. October 1, the father of Julia went to the market to sell potatoes, and the youngest daughter persuaded him to take her with him. On the way back a man was beaten in the train before losing consciousness. When he woke up, little daughter, it was, writes OnlineBrest.

Two days the father and mother of the girl wandered around the train stations, hoping to find the child asked the street sellers were posting photos, communicating with passengers, examined all the wells in the area. When the search is not successful, the parents contacted the police.

The personnel of the district police was alerted: a four-year girl was looking for in trains, railway stations and stations, photos of Julia and her signs were sent to all regional departments. About the missing child writing in Newspapers, the Internet, but nothing was not.

Meanwhile, Julia, as it turned out, was almost 1000 miles away from home. 21 Oct at the station “Ryazan-2” the girl was found by Russian police. Passport control between Belarus and Russia was canceled in 1995 because of what a missing child could easily cross the border.

Investigative case continued. And on August 18, 2019 to the duty service of the police Department in the district center Pukhovichi Minsk region called a young man from Russia. He talked about his 24-year-old sweetheart is an orphan. Childhood she spent in the orphanage, then in foster care. The girl remembers how lost in the train.

A young man named Ilya tried to find some information about his beloved in the Internet. Keyword “girl Julia”, “4 years”, “lost child” he found a link to the source, which published a similar story about the missing, but there was not the patronymic of the child. Lost about Yulia Viktorovna he read in the newspaper “Orshanka”, then the doubts disappeared – matched everything, even the scar on his forehead.

Employees of the investigation Department promptly contacted the girl: Julia remembered fragments of his childhood, older brother, sister and the fact that in ‘ 99 she was found at a railway station in Ryazan. The request has been received photos of the girl to establish resemblance. And the specialists of the state Committee of forensic examinations conducted DNA testing Yulia and her supposed mother. As a result of her maternity was confirmed at 99, 999%.

Julia herself had heard from the adoptive parents that the child she told them about “uncle and aunt”, which took her by train from Belarus. “We collected money and were hiding from the police in some houses abandoned, – says Julia. – Remember, I was afraid to get into the police because we were without documents. Even when lived with my new parents, I was afraid to go to the police. When passing by a police car, I said, “Mom, I’m afraid, you never know they will take us”. This fear I have always been interested”.

And in Ryazan, the man who accompanied the girl, dropped her from the train, when she asked for a toilet. “Got me down right on the rails, and then I was approached by the police. So they took me,” explained Julia. She also suggests that her companions were Gypsies.

According to Yulia, the Russian police believed that the girl’s parents left her at the station. They began to look for, but only in Russia. “Nobody came looking for me in Belarus. Although I said the Belarusian word “Tsybulya” instead of “onion”, “potato” is “potatoes”. But it did not pay attention,” says Julia.

In Ryazan Julia graduated from high school, then entered the school on merchandiser, and is now studying at a medical College in the specialty “pharmacy”. She has a daughter from his first marriage. The girl was constantly trying to find my biological parents, but to no avail.