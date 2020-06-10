40% of Americans admit to unhealthy mistakes when using cleaning products
4% of respondents admitted the use of bleach or other disinfectants inside, reports Click Orlando. 39% of U.S. residents use these tools incorrectly.
In Centers for control and disease prevention say that the Americans are using bleach for other purposes, trying to protect against coronavirus.
According to the CDC, the Internet group surveyed 502 people last month and found that 39% of respondents used the wrong bleach and other cleaners and disinfectants.
According to the survey, 19% of them stated that they wash their food disinfectant.
Of the respondents, 18% said they used it on their skin, and 10% said they have sprayed the product on the body.
4% of respondents admitted that drinking or gargle with bleach and other disinfectants.
The CDC claims that such abuse carries a high risk and can cause adverse health effects.
How to use chemicals in the house
On the official website of the CDC provided recommendations for the cleaning and cleansing of surfaces in the house to prevent infection with coronavirus. Relevant, including, if there is ill.
Cleaning
- Wear reusable or disposable gloves routine cleaning and disinfection.
- Clean the surface using soap and water, then use disinfectant.
- Cleaning with soap and water reduces the number of germs and dirt on the surface. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.
- Practice regular cleaning of surfaces, which often touch: tables, door knobs, light switches, countertops, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, and so on.
Disinfection
It is recommended to use a household disinfectant with a mark of registration of the EPA.
Follow the instructions on the label to ensure the safe and effective use of the product. Read the EPA infographic on how to do it right.
This files most often recommended:
- keep the surface wet for some time (see product label);
- precautions such as wearing gloves and ensuring adequate ventilation during use of the product.
Always follow the instructions on the label to make sure that you use the tool safely and effectively.
- Wear the protection of the skin and possibly the eyes from possible splashing.
- Provide adequate ventilation.
- Use no more than recommended on the label amount.
- For dilution use water at room temperature (unless the label specified otherwise).
- Avoid mixing chemical products.
- If diluted product is poured into another container to supply its label with the signature.
- Store and use chemicals out of the reach of children and Pets.
- You should never eat, drink, inhale or introduce these products into your body or apply directly to skin as they can cause serious harm.
- Do not wipe and do not bathe Pets these products or any other products that are not allowed for use on animals.
You can also use a diluted household bleach solution, if it allows the surface.
- Check the label to see if your bleach to disinfect and whether the concentration of sodium hypochlorite 5-6%. Make sure the shelf life has not expired. Some bleaches, for example, designed for safe use on colored clothes or bleach may not be suitable for disinfection.
- Household bleach with a current expiration date will be effective against coronaviruses with the correct dilution.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use and proper ventilation. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or other cleaning products. Leave the solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.
To prepare a bleach solution mix:
- 5 tablespoons (1/3 Cup) bleach per gallon (3.7 l) of water at room temperature
OR
- 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart (about 1 liter) of water at room temperature.
Solutions of bleach will be effective for the disinfection of up to 24 hours. You can also use alcohol solutions with alcohol content of at least 70%.
Soft surface
- Soft surfaces such as carpeting, rugs and Drapes, clean with soap and water or using cleaning products suitable for use on these surfaces.
- Wash things (if possible) in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest of suitable temperature water and leave it to dry completely things.
OR
- Treat with a disinfectant registered with the EPA. These funds meet the criteria for EPA to use against COVID-19.
- Vacuum clean the surface as usual.
Electronics
For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, and remote controls should consider the use of the sleeve can be wiped with a damp napkin or cloth.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfection.
- If no instructions, use alcohol wipes or sprays containing not less than 70% alcohol. Thoroughly dry the surface.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21373
[name] => CDC
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => cdc
)
CDC
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27400
[name] => bleach
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otbelivatel
)
bleach
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark