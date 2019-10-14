40% of Nobel prize winners from the USA are immigrants
Immigrants received almost 40% of Nobel prizes ever awarded to Americans in chemistry, medicine and physics since 2000. In 2019, the Nobel prizes were awarded to two immigrant: one in chemistry and one in physics. This is consistent with the recent history and shows how the immigrants make an important economic contribution to the United States, according to a new study by the National Foundation for American policy (NFAP).
Stanley Whittingham — immigrant born in the United Kingdom and Professor at Binghamton University in new York, received the Nobel prize in chemistry of 2019, along with John Goodenough for pioneering work on lithium batteries, which “has revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” says Forbes. A Goodenough was born in Germany, but he’s not an immigrant, since the USA was born his father, a famous theologian.
“In the early 1970s Stanley Whittingham developed the first rechargeable lithium battery functional… John Goodenough doubled its capacity, creating the conditions for a much more powerful and useful battery,” reports the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
James Peebles canadian born Professor at Princeton University, received the Nobel prize in physics in 2019 for research, which created “the Foundation of our modern ideas about the universe.” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said: “James Peebles was able to interpret the traces [ancient radiation] at the earliest stages of development of the universe and discover new physical processes.”
Two of the three winners of the Nobel prize in Economics in 2019, announced on 14 October 2019, are immigrants, professors at the Massachusetts Institute of technology. This is Abhijit Banerjee, born in India, and Esther Duflot, who was born in France. Both came to the U.S. as international students. Banerjee, Duflot and American Michael Kremer was awarded the prize for “for their experimental approach to the fight against global poverty.” Immigrants were awarded, 19 of 66, 29% of Nobel prizes received by Americans on the economy, according to the NFAP study.
A study by the National Foundation for American policy shows important scientific contributions of immigrants to America throughout the 20th century and over the last two decades:
- “In the period from 1901 to 2019 immigrants were awarded 35%, or 105 of 302, Nobel prizes received by Americans in chemistry, medicine and physics.
- “These figures can be considered conservative as they do not include Nobel prize winners, who immigrated to America after receiving the Nobel prize, such as albert Einstein, Enrico Fermi and Niels Bohr”. Donna Strickland, who shared the Nobel prize in 2018 in physics with immigrant Gerard Moore were not included as a recipient, awards in the US, but she was a foreign student at the University of Rochester after spending his revolutionary research.
- “You can see the growing influence and importance of immigrants to science in America over the past half century. In the period from 1901 to 1959, immigrants have received 21 Nobel prizes in chemistry, medicine and physics, but in 1960-2019 years was awarded 84 prizes in these areas is four times more.
- “In the period from 1901 to 1959, only one immigrant in the United States (William Francis Joac) received the Nobel prize in chemistry, and in the period from 1960 to 2019 27 immigrants won the Nobel prize in this category.
- “In the period from 1901 to 1959 9 immigrants in the United States received the Nobel prize in medicine, 29 immigrants were awarded the Nobel prize in this field from 1960 to 2019.
- “In the category “Physics” 11 immigrants received the Nobel prize from 1901 to 1959, and 28 immigrants received the award for the period from 1960 to 2019. The number of immigrants who received the Nobel prize until 1960 in the USA would be lower if not for the many Jewish scholars who have overcome significant restrictions against immigration in the 1930s and fled to the United States to escape European fascism.”
The study helps to illustrate why immigration law is important. Immigration law and nationality of 1965 abolished the quota of “national origin”, which did not allow people from Asia and other countries to immigrate to the United States. Years later the immigration Act of 1990 increased the number of immigrants annually arriving in America, including immigration visas based on employment. This increased the number of foreign students interested in studying in US universities, and prompted many of them to make his career in the United States.
2017 administration’s policies trump was aimed at restricting the entry of immigrants and foreign nationals, including scientists and engineers.
“The level of denial of petitions for H-1B significantly increased, rising from 6% in the 2015 financial year to 32% in the first quarter of 2019 financial year,” reads the analysis by the National Foundation for American policy.
In response to immigration restrictions in the United States, according to research and news reports, other countries are attracting more foreign students, scientists and engineers of foreign origin. Immigrants will continue to win Nobel prizes in scientific fields. However, they can win not from America.
According to Wikipedia, the US by a considerable margin in the lead among the countries with the largest number of Nobel laureates — their 380. In the following list the UK 133 Nobel prize winner.
The top five:
- USA — 380
- United Kingdom — 133
- Germany — 108
- France — 69
- Sweden — 32
In the Soviet Union/Russia, 31 Nobel prize winner, Israel — 12, in Ukraine — 6, Belarus — 2. Among post-Soviet countries Nobel prize winners have also in Latvia — 1 Lithuania — 3 people.