40% of Russians believe that the bad blood between Kiev and Moscow to blame Ukraine
About one-third of the inhabitants of Russia consider Ukraine a fraternal country, but about 40% blame the crisis on bilateral relations Kyiv. This is evidenced by data survey, published the all-Russia centre of studying of public opinion (VTSIOM).
In addition, 12% of respondents called Ukraine a threat to their state, and another 12% openly called her enemy.
To the question about the attitude to our state 12% of respondents answered “very good”. The other 56% said “mostly good”, while 12% and 9% answered “bad” and “very bad” respectively.
20% of respondents confessed to disappointment with the people of Ukraine, and 19% said they are indifferent to the neighbors.
In this respect the Ukrainians said 17% of respondents.
We will remind, earlier sociologists VTSIOM caught in the artificial raising Putin’s rating. But even his rating could not resist Joseph Stalin, who has incredible authority among the Russians.
