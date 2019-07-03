40 people were killed in the airstrike on refugee camp in Tripoli (PHOTOS)

At least 40 people were killed in the airstrike inflicted on the detention center for migrants in the suburbs of the Libyan capital Tripoli. This was reported by Reuters, citing a source. About 80 people were injured.

As reports TASS with reference to AFP, representatives of the center, located in the suburbs of Tripoli, saying that in avenuetm are the forces of the Libyan national army (LNA), under the command of field Marshal Khalifa the Haftarot. It clarifies the Reuters, the LDF has rejected any involvement in air strikes and accused in the incident militias associated with the government in Tripoli.

Currently, Libya has two governments: the government of national consensus (NTC) Prime Minister Faiza Saraga in Tripoli and the interim Cabinet Abdullah Abdurrahman al-Thani, running on the East of the country, together with the elected Parliament and supported by the Libyan national army (LNA), under the command of field Marshal Khalifa the Haftarot.

April 4, Haftar announced the beginning of the offensive on the capital, and the head of the NTC Sarraj has ordered all under his control armed militias to be ready to defend. LNA units established control over some settlements in the vicinity of the Libyan capital and were shelling the airport.

Later, based in the capital division announced the beginning of the campaign “Volcano of anger” to confront the forces of the LNA, the storming of Tripoli. All this time on the outskirts of the capital did not stop the trench warfare, as opposing sides used them in combat aircraft, multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

According to the world health organization (who), since the beginning of clashes have already killed 750 people, nearly 4.4 thousand people were injured.

Note that the field Marshal Haftarah, which controls the Eastern part of Libya, relies on the support of Russia. He repeatedly visited Moscow for meetings with heads of the Russian foreign Ministry and the Ministry of defense and the Secretary of security Council of the Russian Federation. Haftar has received the consent of Russia to equip its divisions. In addition, Moscow agreed to deliver it to him in the amount of $ 2 billion in exchange for 2 bases.

In October 2018 edition of Bellingcat and British intelligence found that Russia strengthens its military presence in Libya, supplying weapons to the militias – the Libyan national army Marshal Khalifa Haftorah, which Moscow considered a real contender for the place of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

And in March, the media reported that the Haftarot support hundreds of mercenaries private military campaign (PMC) Wagner, associate with the “chef Putin,” Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, it was reported that PMC Wagner delivers the Libyan national army Haftorah artillery, tanks, drones and ammunition. Support was connected with the Russian expansion in Africa.