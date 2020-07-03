40 useful abbreviations in English that are useful when communicating on the Internet
Even if you know English, then in social networks and when communicating with native speakers will still probably encounter something strange. Especially there are acronyms that are not always even clear how to Google. The publication “Lifehacker” have compiled a list of the 53 abbreviations with their decoding in “human English”.
Here are the most essential abbreviations:
- b — be (to be)
- asap — as soon as possible (ASAP)
- b4 — before (before)
- bout — about (about)
- brb — be right back (going right now)
- c — see (to see)
- u — you (you/you)
- da — the
- dey — they (they)
- idk — I don’t know (I don’t know)
- l8r — later (later)
- gr8 — great (wonderful)
- ova — over (over)
- g2g — gotta go (gotta go)
- r — are
- rite — right (right)
- ttyl — talk to you later (later)
- wht — what (what)
- y’all — you all (you all)
- lol — laughing out loud (laugh out loud)
- lmao — laughing my ass out (very funny)
- Ama — I m (I)
- Dunno — don’t know (don’t know)
- 10x — thanks (thank you)
- b4n — bye for now (bye bye)
- ho — no one (no one)
- atm — at the moment (at the moment)
- btw — by the way (incidentally)
- np — no problem (no problem)
- cu — see you (see you)
- fml — fuck mu life
- fyi — for your information (FYI)
- imo — in my opinionhru — how are you (how are you)
- sby — somebody (someone)
- sth — something (something)
- tbh — to be honest (be honest)
- tmi (it’s not just the mortal instruments)) — too much information (too much information)
- xoxo — hugs and kisses (hugs and kisses)
- wknd — weekend (weekend)
- sm — so much (very much/very much)
- tysm — thank you so much (thank you)
- idc — i dont care (to me anyway)
- wdum – what do you mean (what you mean)
- Istg — I swear to god (swear to God)
- hbu — how about you (what about you)
- Smd — suck my dick
- Ho — whore
- Stfu — shut the fuck up
- K — ok
- What — wot
- Yh/ya — yeah
- Y — why
- W/e — whatever
