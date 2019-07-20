40-year-old Katie Holmes shows a figure like a teenage girl
The paparazzi recently caught in the lens of Katie Holmes on the streets of new York. She was dressed in a sports style crop top, loose trousers, sneakers. Katie demonstrated excellent trim figure and a great press, if the next set of students of high school, she’d joined their ranks. But the actress is already 40. Now Katie rarely in films and happily plays the role of mother of a teenager.
But sometimes indulge followers and fans with spectacular shots. So recently on her page, Katie shared the photo shoot, done in the style of the 60s. black and white photos Holmes appeared in the form of Elizabeth Taylor from “cat on a hot tin roof.” Subscribers appreciated the sexiness, grace, and become an actress. Followers want Katie as soon as possible to meet your soul mate.