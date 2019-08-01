40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is fully naked on camera, causing excitement among the fans (photo)
The eldest of five sisters Kardashian-Jenner has delighted her fans by starring in a completely Nude. Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian, who celebrated in April 40 years, posed, sitting on the edge of the pool. Her only diamond necklace and earrings.
Risky photo brunette woman published in Instagram, accompanied an article called “Tips on body care for beautiful skin”, which Courtney wrote for my blog Poosh on healthy lifestyle and beauty. Thus, among the “hacking” from the Kardashians it is mentioned that it is necessary to apply skin moisturizer immediately after showering, coconut oil can be used as shaving cream.
Fans of Roots peppered her with compliments, appreciating “natural beauty” and calling it “the most magnificent of all the Kardashian”.
This is not the first time the eldest Kardashian posing Nude for advertising your blog. I wrote “FACTS” before she was photographed in his bathtub, covered only with a Cup and laptop.
