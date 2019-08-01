40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is fully naked on camera, causing excitement among the fans (photo)

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

40-летняя Кортни Кардашьян полностью обнажилась на камеру, вызвав восторг у фанатов (фото)

The eldest of five sisters Kardashian-Jenner has delighted her fans by starring in a completely Nude. Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian, who celebrated in April 40 years, posed, sitting on the edge of the pool. Her only diamond necklace and earrings.

Risky photo brunette woman published in Instagram, accompanied an article called “Tips on body care for beautiful skin”, which Courtney wrote for my blog Poosh on healthy lifestyle and beauty. Thus, among the “hacking” from the Kardashians it is mentioned that it is necessary to apply skin moisturizer immediately after showering, coconut oil can be used as shaving cream.

Fans of Roots peppered her with compliments, appreciating “natural beauty” and calling it “the most magnificent of all the Kardashian”.

40-летняя Кортни Кардашьян полностью обнажилась на камеру, вызвав восторг у фанатов (фото)

This is not the first time the eldest Kardashian posing Nude for advertising your blog. I wrote “FACTS” before she was photographed in his bathtub, covered only with a Cup and laptop.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.