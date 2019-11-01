40-year-old Masha Efrosinina boasted a slim figure on the beach (photos)
Famous TV host Masha Efrosinina, who told earlier about the serious illness of her daughter, boasted a slender figure on the beach in Mexico. 40-year-old star published in Instagram a new photo, which poses in black Razdelna swimsuit, showing off long legs and tight stomach.
Efrosinina said that their exotic vacation in the national reserve of Michob came to an end. TV presenter summed up the results and said that with the weather they were not lucky. What 10 days of rest 7 were showers. So sunbathing was not possible.
Masha complained that was constantly Packed-unpacked suitcases, but ended up wearing only two pairs of shoes — flip flops and sandals, went through a few dresses.
TV presenter. Which is carefully watching their figure, does not drink alcohol and maintains a healthy lifestyle, has admitted that in Mexico, drinking tequila and trying the local delicacies — the ant eggs. In General, the volume of her waist increased by 2 inches.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter