41-year-old Laetitia Casta decided on a pretty bold imagery

41-year-old Laetitia Casta has appeared frequently on the covers of various glossy magazines. For example, at this time, the model became the heroine of the new issue of the French magazine Elle. And, it should be noted, starred in a rather racy photo shoot. A few shots from shooting Letitia has shared on his page in Instagram.

41-летняя Летиция Каста решилась на довольно смелую съемку

So, on one of the covers of the celebrity appeared completely naked. In the photo Caste is depicted sitting on a rock. On the second Laetitia posing in black see-through dress, revealing the lush cleavage.

