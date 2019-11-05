41-year-old Lilia Podkopayeva excited Network spicy the
Olympic champion Lilia Podkopayeva, who six weeks ago gave birth to a daughter, now pleased the fans a very candid shot.
On his page on Insatgram 41-year-old star published a photo which poses in a black bra, showing cleavage pushnoe. In the photo the Lily pictured in linen on top of which is wearing a white unbuttoned shirt. Flirty outfit added a bright eye makeup and the hat, which the star has covered his face.
“Salt and pepper. We are different…”. — signed the Podkopayeva.
Fans of the star were surprised by the unexpectedly Frank with the stars, but was generous to rave reviews.
“Oh! It’s gorgeous”, “Wow, you’re such a pussy”, “Very different, but chic,” wrote in the comments puzzled fans.