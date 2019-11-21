42 death: Medical Association of America calls for ban on electronic cigarettes
Medical Association United States calls for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Because of them in the US died at least 42 people. About it writes Daily Mail.
A leading authority of health called for an immediate nationwide ban on all devices for vaping.
The American medical Association (AMA) stated that the amount of deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes, “shed light” on how much about electronic cigarettes you know experts.
The ban will lead to that all products that are not approved by Management under the control over products and medicines USA (FDA) will cease to be sold.
But this ban will include all vaping devices currently on the market, because none of them has not been reviewed or approved — despite the fact that there are already more than ten years.
The FDA has repeatedly been criticized for the fact that everything does not checked e cigarette and not once moved the grandfather online check.
42 deaths were associated with vaping. And 2172 of man in every state except Alaska, Washington and Puerto Rico, was hospitalized with a mysterious lung disease related vaping.
Injury victims compared with the injuries of soldiers, victims of a gas attack during the First world war.
“The recent outbreak of lung disease has alarmed doctors and public health community and shed light on the fact that we have very little evidence about the short-term and long-term health effects of electronic cigarettes and byproducts,” said AMA President Dr. Patrice Harris.
Most of the victims of vaping say that they were using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the active ingredient of marijuana.
Authorities believe that the culprit might be the thickener for the vaping products that are used on the black market. It is also believed that this may be the fault of the acetate of vitamin E.
AMA adopted a new tough stance after a vote at the meeting.
She also referred to the rise in the use of electronic cigarettes as a teenager and called for a nationwide ban.
Currently, the Association encouraged regulators and legislators at the state level and to prohibit the sale and distribution of products.
The state of California has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of electronic cigarettes Juul Labs Inc, accusing it of targeted advertising on teenagers.
He argued that firm from San Francisco participated in the “systematic” and “insanely successful” campaign to attract young people to the devices, causing nicotine addiction.
According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), more than 28% of schoolchildren in the United States are using electronic cigarettes, compared to 20% in 2018.
Some believe that the AMA position is incorrect and has little chance of implementation.
Jonathan Foulds, expert on tobacco dependence at the University of Pennsylvania, said: “I was 100 percent with AMA, if they wanted to ban all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. But now e-cigarettes compete with and replace the most harmful legal product in this country.”
Gregory Conley, President of the American vaping Association, said the problem was not store-bought vaping products, and illegal cartridges sold on the black market.
He added: “It would be a mistake for adult smokers and their families to listen to these misguided prohibitive because the evidence shows that adult smokers who switch to electronic cigarettes, considerably improve their health.”
Electronic cigarette first appeared in the USA over a decade ago and their popularity has increased, despite a slight study of their long-term consequences.
The FDA has been criticized for the fact that he spent so much time on the review and approval of products for use.
Stephanie Caccomo, the employee a press-services of the FDA, said the Agency “is committed to doing all that the children did not use tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.”
Public health officials tried to find out what chemical is causing the mysterious illness of the lungs.
CDC announced the breakthrough and said that scientists have discovered a potential suspect — acetate of vitamin E.
“Chemical substance” inhalation clings to the lungs and causes chemical burns.
Acetate vitamin E is used as a thickener in the ink cartridges, especially with cannabis.
While vitamin E is safe as a tablet or for use on the skin, inhalation of the oil drops can be harmful. It is tacky and stays in the lungs for a very long time.
Most people who got sick said they had cartridges that contain THC, and many have said that got them from friends or bought on the black market