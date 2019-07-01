42-year-old American died from breathing infected dust
In the US, 42-year-old woman died from breathing the dust: tell what happened and how to protect yourself from such an accident.
On the website of the state Department of health new Mexico says that American has died from the Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, writes RIA Novosti.
The incident occurred in the County of McKinley. It is noted that in this area the main carriers of the disease are white-stockinged hamsters. The virus can be contained in urine, manure or animal saliva and enters the body of patients through the respiratory tract. While person-to-person syndrome in most cases can not be transmitted.
“If you raise the dust in places where there are rodents <…>, it can cause the virus gets into the air where the particles can be inhaled,” — explained in the Department.
The Agency advised residents of the state to ventilate sheds and other places before I go in, and use of disinfectants in places where there are rodents.
This was the second case of Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome in new Mexico in 2019. The first patient with this diagnosis survive. According to statistics, in 40 percent of cases the disease can result in death.
Early symptoms include fever and muscle pain (sometimes with chills), headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, cough that progresses rapidly to respiratory failure. These symptoms usually develop within one to six weeks after contact with rodents.
Despite the fact that the disease there is no specific treatment, chances of recovery increase if to seek medical help as soon as possible. The patient is advised to inform the doctors that he had contact with rodents, sometimes their life or their droppings within two months before the first signs of the disease.
Important steps to prevent infection with Hantavirus:
- before you enter the building, a warehouse, a trailer, a cabin or a hibernated machine, which for some time had been closed, make sure you ventilate;
- get rid of mice before until they all disappear;
- before cleaning, moisten a place of life and rodent droppings with a disinfectant;
- do not toss traces of rodents in the air, where they can be inhaled;
- place hay, wood and compost piles as far away from your home;
- get rid of the piles of debris to reduce the attention of the rodents to your home;
- do not leave food and water for your Pets where to source food unable to get the mouse.