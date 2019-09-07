43-year-old jade from the “Clone” did plastic surgery?
The actress often puts on his page in Instagram photo without makeup. It seems that she has no complexes about their appearance, and embark on the path of “outsizing” she’s not going. Giovanna has always said that he was afraid of injections and the surgeon’s knife, as the fire, so that the Botox and plastic is not about her.
The maximum that Antonelli could have done at the beautician, in her own assurances, it is facial cleansing and moisturizing masks. She even laser did not dare, because it hurts.
If to speak frankly, the 43-year-old actress looked older than his age. Gave her 50 and more. The picture was spoiled by deep wrinkles, enlarged pores and poor skin elasticity. Looks like Antonelli, decided to embark on the path of struggle with age. Anyway, the last selfie, alerted fans, but in a good way. In the photo, which she posted two days ago, she appeared without makeup and in stylish glasses.
Meticulously followers did not see the wrinkles, which previously “graced” the face of the actress. There is a suspicion that Giovanna still killed, so she hated Botox and also did contouring. Oval face she has become sharper due to the fact that the beautician introduced fillers in the cheekbones, look bigger and lips, and also improved their footprint (also due to the hyaluronic acid injections). Most likely, there were hardware and lifting, and perhaps were grinding, because now the relief of the face of the actress is perfect.
Like it or not, Antonelli is not recognized. But what she began to look 10 years younger, fact. And without serious cosmetic intervention is not exactly cost. But if the actress something and did it in moderation. All manipulations were for the benefit of the appearance of Giovanna.