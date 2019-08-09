43-year-old Milla Jovovich in the third time will become a mother
In the ongoing Hollywood baby boom! This time the joyful news was shared by Milla Jovovich. About this 43-year-old actress announced on his page in the social network, posting a picture, which showed a distinctly rounded belly. By the way, celebrity has even announced the sex of baby Mila and her husband, Director Paul Anderson, are expecting a girl.
“After 13 weeks ago I found out she was pregnant, I had mixed feelings — from joy to horror. Because of my age and the loss of the last pregnancy I didn’t get too attached to this potential child. It was not very fun, and the last few months, we lived on pins and needles waiting for test results, and spending most of their time in doctors ‘ offices. Thank God, all is well. And we learned that we are blessed with a girl!” — shared the actress.