43-year-old Zhanna badoeva flashed slender legs (photo)
Ex-moderator of the project about travel “heads and Tails” Zhanna badoeva, who previously renounced citizenship of Ukraine and living in Italy, boasted slender legs. 43-year-old TV star published in Instagram another photo, which sports elegant mini and high heels, showing off her slender athletic legs.
While Jeanne hinted that nothing in this life is not given simply so, over a desired result requires a lot of work regardless of place of residence.
“The first few months I’ve been surprised and even angered, but I quickly joined and now I think everything is Normal. I find it funny to read some articles and hear people’s complaints that there is awful and there is no work, and a lot of cons… I have always said that there is nowhere else for the perfect place! There is only your personal feelings and your personal capabilities. Always, in any place not just to achieve the desired, needs a lot of work”, — said Zhanna.
She says she doesn’t need to rush off somewhere in search of a better life. You need to appreciate yourself. “Always the best place where you are, and you are doing what brings you pleasure and a decent income! Appreciate your knowledge, talents, diligence, intelligence… use them to the max!” — advises the presenter.
We will remind, after divorce with Director Alan badoeva by Jeanne soon married Basil Malinina, who hails from the city, but lives and does business in Italy. Couple for six years, lives in Venice.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that TV presenter Olga Freimut showed off a perfect figure in a swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter