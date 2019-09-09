44-year-old Angelina Jolie has undressed on camera
In the network appeared photos of Hollywood actress and Director Angelina Jolie in the style of “Nude”. It is known that about a month ago started advertising with the actress. The woman starred in a beautiful movie for the perfume Guerlain Mon.
It should be noted that the shooting took place in the house of Jolie in the rainforests of Cambodia. In particular, in one interview Angie admitted that he purchased properties in Southeast Asia already 18 years ago.
The other day there were pictures that were done behind the scenes candid photo shoot. The photo shows how the artist is posing, showing all their tattoos on the back, and covering the chest. The star made a beautiful styling. Photo Angelina smiles or serious looks into the camera. At this time, there are people who take it off.
Also there were pictures, where are the pictures from Jolie browsing, apparently taking for subsequent posting.
Foreign commentators have blasted the star with compliments, noting that they expect the premiere of the film “Maleficent”.