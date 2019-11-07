44-year-old Angelina Jolie starred in a candid photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar
The actress became the heroine of the new issue and said in an interview about her current state.
Angelina Jolie returns to life after her divorce from brad pitt. And although the pair have not yet completed the divorce process because the division of property, actors can call themselves free. Jolie and
Pitt was in a relationship for about 12 years. They have three biological children: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. And three adopted: Maddox, pax Thien and Zahara. The eldest, Maddox, is already 18 years old, he is studying at University in South Korea.
Jolie was the main heroine of the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The actress starred in a sensual photo shoot, before the camera Nude, and also gave an interview.
When angelina was asked if she wanted to live anywhere else except the United States, she replied that she would like to leave the country, but can not do because of the children.
I’d like to live abroad, but only when my kids turn 18. Now I have to be where their dad lives,
said Jolie.
A single mother who survived a double mastectomy and removal of ovaries, noted that has a lot of scars.
My body has been through a lot, especially over the last four years. There are scars visible and invisible — with them to fight harder. But now I feel that the blood returns to my body
— shared the actress.
For their recovery and return to the silver screen, Jolie thanked the children. According to her, they helped her to realize their true self and to gain strength.
Children know my true self, and they helped me to rediscover it and take. They, too, have been through a lot. I’m on their power.