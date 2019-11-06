44-year-old Angelina Jolie starred in a candid photoshoot
Angelina Jolie has already reached such heights that very rarely agrees to give interviews and even more so to pose for photographers. Recently film star made an exception, taking part in a provocative photo shoot for the gloss.
In recent years, the 44-year-old Angelina Jolie have focused on social activities and cares about the family. Star is very carefully chooses projects to shoot and almost no contact with reporters.
Jolie gave an interview in which spoke about children and divorce but also agreed on a very candid photo shoot. Almost on all pictures actress posing in seductive bikinis and in provocative underwear, and some pictures and completely Nude!
“Over the past decade, my body has been through a lot — especially over the last four years. As I have visible and invisible scars — from the invisible to fight a lot harder. Sometimes you’re hurting, because I see the ones you love, or because you can’t be as free as you yourself want it,” commented bold shooting star.
Jolie admitted that to cope with all the problems that she had so many recently, she helped children.
“My children suffered a lot. I learn from their example. They know like no other my true self, so we were able to help me find and accept the same yourself,” concluded Angelina.
It’s hard to imagine that movie ever again dare so to be naked in front of the camera. Do you like “naked” photo shoot Angelina Jolie?