45 of the most common Proverbs in English
Let’s imagine a normal day in the office, offers Englishdom. During the working day, you can hear a lot of funny lines. For example, the main Manager can encourage the subordinates thus: “it is Useless to cry over spilled milk. Today, we can still achieve great success!”. “All right! Rome was not built in one day,” adds his assistant. Milk? Rome? What?!
It’s simple: work English Proverbs. As Russian language, English is replete with florid and bright winged.
To understand their sometimes not very transparent sense, learn some sayings that are 100% useful to you in conversation in English. C’mon!
What you need to teach Proverbs in the English language
Proverbs is a traditional (historical) utterances that characterize a specific country.
Native speakers often use such expressions in everyday conversation, sometimes without even realizing it. Sayings can tell you more about the culture of the country whose language you are studying than any textbook. Such sayings clearly demonstrate what things or phenomena play an important role for a particular nation, and also help you understand what is considered good manners and what is bad.
Moreover, Proverbs sometimes talk about the place where they are often used in speech. For example, sayings of the residents of the farm towns abound in the “agricultural” language, and in the fishing villages you will hear catch phrases about the sea.
Therefore, to better understand the English language, we propose to study 45 English Proverbs with translation into Russian.
The complexity of the translation of English Proverbs
The problem of the translation of English Proverbs into Russian language is that not every one of them translates literally. This is due primarily to the fact that each country has its own realities, which tend to vary from one nation to another.
For this reason, in the study of new English Proverbs are encouraged to explore the etymology and history of the origins and Russian equivalents.
Top 45 English sayings and Proverbs
Original: Don’t cross the bridge until you come to it.
- Literally: don’t cross the bridge until it would not come.
- Russian analogue: do Not say “hop” until they are hatched.
Original: Don’t make a mountain out of an anthill.
- Literally: don’t make a mountain out of an anthill.
- Russian analogue: don’t make mountains out of molehills.
Original: The cat is out of the bag. / Truth will out.
- Literally: a cat appeared out of the bag. / True (will be) to drive.
- Russian analogue: All secret always becomes obvious.
Original: Put your best foot forward.
- Literally: Put forward the best foot.
- Russian analogue: Try to make a better impression (to appear in the best light).
Original: It’s better to be safe than sorry.
- Literally: it is Better to be careful than sorry.
- Russian analogue: better safe than sorry.
Original: Don’t bite off more than you can chew.
- Literally: don’t bite more than you can chew.
- Russian analogue: Not zarsya on the piece which will not swallow. / Do not take on too much.
Original: Still waters run deep.
- Literally: Quiet waters flow deep.
- Russian analogue: still waters run deep.
Original: Curiosity killed the cat.
- Literally: Curiosity killed the cat.
- Russian analogue: Curious Varvara Bazaar nose torn off.
Original: You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.
- Literally: If you scratch my back, I scratch yours.
- Russian analogue: Hand washes. / A favor for a favor. / You — me, I — you.
Original: Two wrongs don’t make a right.
- Literally: Two fallacies do not make (one) truth.
- Russian analogue: two wrongs don’t a right. / The second mistake does not correct the first.
Original: The pen is mightier than the sword.
- Literally: the Pen is mightier than the sword.
- Russian analogue of the Word terrible gun.
Original: The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
- Literally: first Grease the wheel that squeaks.
- Russian analogue: a rolling stone gathers no moss. / Want to live, learn to twirl.
Original: No man is an island.
- Eng: no Man is an island.
- Russian analogue: One is a warrior.
Original: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
- Eng: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
- Russian analogue: In another’s eye sees a speck, but in its logs do not notice. / Who’s talking?
Original: Birds of a feather flock together.
- Literally: Birds of a feather flock together.
- Russian analog: birds of a feather flock together. / Its my reluctant friend.
Original: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
- Literally: there is No free lunch.
- Russian analogue: Free cheese only in a mousetrap.
Original: The early bird catches the worm.
- Literally: the Early bird catches the worm.
- Russian analogue: Who gets up early, God gives. / First come, first serve.
Original: Beggars can’t be choosers.
- Literally: Poor people can’t be choosers.
- Russian analogue: bezrybe cancer — a fish. / Hunger is not my aunt. / In need all the food is delicious.
Original: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
- Literally: Beauty (is) — in the eye of the beholder.
- Russian analogue: the taste and color of comrades there. / Tastes differ. / The beauty of the eye of the beholder.
Original: A penny saved is a penny earned.
- Literally: a penny Saved — penny earned.
- Russian analogue: every penny counts.
Original: Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
- Literally: Absence makes the heart grow hotter.
- Russian analogue: Love in separation is growing. / Farther from the eye — closer to the heart.
Original: A cat may look at a king.
- Literally: a Cat may look at a king.
- Russian analogue: Not Holy pots.
Original: A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
- Literally: a Little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
- Russian analogue: half-knowledge worse than ignorance. / Half-taught is worse than uneducated.
Original: Like father, Like son.
- Literally: like father, Like son.
- Russian analogue: Apple fall far from the tree.
Original: All good things must come to an end.
- Literally: All good things must end.
- Russian analogue: enough is enough. / Not all cat Carnival, come and Great Post.
Original: One drop of poison infects the whole tun of wine.
- Literally: One drop of poison infects the whole barrel of wine.
- Russian analogue: a Spoon of tar in a barrel of honey.
Original: Easy come, easy go.
- Literally: Easy come, easy go.
- Russian analogue: Easily found easily lost. / It’s fell swoop — gone to pieces.
Original: You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
- Literally: You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
- Russian analogue: Love to skate, love and sleigh to haul.
Original: A great dowry is a bed full of brambles.
- Literally: Rich dowry is a bed full of thorns.
- Russian analogue: Better on a miserable married than rich cursing.
Original: A guilty conscience needs no accuser.
- Literally: guilty conscience, the Prosecutor is not needed.
- Russian analogue: the cat Feels, whose meat is eaten. / Guilty conscience does not sleep.
Original: A Jack of all trades is master of none.
- Literally: Jack who does a lot of crafts, well not speak any.
- Russian analogue: Jack of all trades, of none. / Seven nurses the child without an eye.
Original: A liar is not believed when he speaks the truth.
- Literally: don’t believe a Liar even when he speaks the truth.
- Russian analogue: Once lied forever liar became.
Original: A little body often harbours a great soul.
- Literally: In small body often lies a great soul.
- Russian analogue: Small spool, but precious.
Original: A rolling stone gathers no moss.
- Literally: a Rolling stone with moss is not cluttered.
- Russian analogue: Who can not stay in place, the good will not acquire. / Light walk — no good ever after.
Original: You cannot teach old dogs new tricks.
- Literally: Old dogs new tricks can’t teach.
- Russian analogue of the Young — raging, and the old — will not change. / Old dog of the circuit is not accustom.
Original: Who keeps company with the wolf will learn to howl.
- Literally: Who runs with wolves, learns to howl.
- Russian analogue: who lead the, from, and rack up.
Original: When the fox preaches, take care of your geese.
- Literally: When Fox talks about morality — take care of your geese.
- Russian analogue to Shed crocodile tears. / Beware of the crocodile, when he sheds tears.
Original: We never know the value of water till the well is dry.
- Literally: We never know how valuable water is until it dries well.
- Russian analogue: What we have, not store, lost, crying.
Original: Then throw a stone in one’s own garden.
- Literally: to Throw a stone in a private garden.
- Russian analogue: himself a pig in a poke.
Original: A leopard cannot change its spots.
- Literally: the Leopard cannot change his spots.
- Russian analogue: the Hunchback grave will correct.
Original: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
- Literally: a Bird in the hand is worth two in the Bush.
- Russian analogue: Better a bird in the hand is worth two in the Bush.
Original: A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
- Literally: the Chain is as strong as its weakest link.
- Russian analogue: Where subtly there and tear.
Original: He that mischief hatches mischief catches.
- Literally: Who bears the evil, and evil gets.
- Russian analogue: will Cast cat Myshkin tears.
Original: As the fool thinks, so the bell clinks.
- Literally: a fool thinks, so the bell is ringing.
- Russian analogue: Fools law does not apply.
Original: Where there’s muck there’s brass.
- Literally: Where is the dirt, there and copper coins.
- Russian analogue: Without difficulty not catch fish from the pond. / He who doesn’t risk doesn’t drink champagne.
