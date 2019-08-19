45-year-old Alanis Morrisett showed in the social network, as breastfeeding newborn son (photos…

Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, who on 8 August gave birth to her third child, in honor of the National month of breast-feeding was published in Instagram photo, where you feed a newborn winter’s mercy breast. Fans of the singer thought it was a very sweet, although some said in the comments that the same things should not “flaunt”.

To address spouse continues to receive congratulations. So, the Director Kevin Smith jokingly wrote: “the Son of God. So beautiful. Congratulations,” thereby hinting at the role of God, which Morissette played in his film “Dogma.”

