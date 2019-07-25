45-year-old Penelope Cruz has excited a Frank neckline
Penelope Cruz has long been the face of the jewelry brand Swarovski. Moreover – especially for the brand it has developed a whole collection. Presentation of lines was held in London in may. And now, it seems, the actress is ready to show a new creature. A few hours ago on her page there is information that they, along with a MERT Alas is preparing a new “secret” project. Since a celebrity said page Swarovski Instagram, the mystery is half revealed.
In the picture, which has published Penelope, she appeared in a very seductive manner. The star wore a bright red top underwear style with an impressive neckline that shows her lush ample Breasts. On her neck adorned necklace from the new collection Swarovski. Eyes stars heavily penciled with a dark pencil, and her lips left a neutral. This makeup did Penelope charming and sensual. It’s hard to believe that she may have turned 45 years old!
Another interesting detail of her image – the hair. Instead of the usual long locks, she tried elongated quads. By the way, this haircut for several seasons held in the top of the most popular among celebrities. To photos Cruz added an intriguing hashtag “secret project”.
Photo with the famous actress was posted on the page and the photographer. To him alas added a lot of warm words, noting that working with Penelope – one fun. “Shooting with Penelope Cruz is always a dream, I love you, baby. And I thank Nadja Swarovski for a great project.” On his picture of Penelope wearing different clothes – she is now in a black top and leather jacket-black leather jackets, black mini skirt and high heels. Make-up and hairstyle stars has remained unchanged.
Itself businesswoman who now directs the brand with over 120 years of history, also published words of gratitude. Nadia Swarovski wrote: “Thanks for a great shoot yesterday @mertalas and @macpiggott with the stunning @penelopecruzoficial for our campaign @atelierswarovski! Always great to work with you!!”. Well, I look forward to!