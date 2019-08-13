45-year-old singer Alanis Morissette gave birth to son (photo)
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The famous canadian singer Alanis Morissette, who announced in March that she is pregnant at 45 years old gave birth to her third child. The birth took place at home. The winner of seven musical awards “Grammy” published a photo of the newborn on the social network Instagram. The boy was given the name of winter’s mercy (Mercy Winter — which, incidentally, can be translated as “Winter grace”).
In 2010, Alanis married to American rapper Mario Triduum. From 39-year-old Mario she has her eight year old son ever and three year old daughter Onyx. From 2004 to 2007, Morissette was engaged to canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who later married movie star Scarlett Johansson.
