45-year-old Victoria Beckham said that he is not trying to be young: “All getting older”
Victoria Beckham admitted that he enjoys his age. The designer said that it is absolutely normal to aging. It is an inevitable process, but because she’s not trying to look younger.
The exterior of the 45-year-old Victoria’s many delights. It may seem that the designer is doing everything possible not to look your age. But it is not. In an interview Beckham stated that he is not trying to be young.
I just want to look good for their age. Want to look like the best version of herself and care about that have
she said. Also, Victoria said that he didn’t want to change anything in your appearance, because she was quite happy.
Moreover, the designer said that she likes to get old, but the name of this process (“aging”), it is pleasant much less.
I am just fine with how it looks, because as it turns out. All get older. But I don’t like how it sounds
― said Victoria.
However, for anybody not a secret that, despite the love for himself and his age, Beckham is very serious about the care of their skin. To do this, she every day to eat salmon. With it, Victoria gets the required dose of omega-3 acids that keep the skin healthy and radiant. Also she uses expensive cosmetics, facial care.