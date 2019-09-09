45-year-old woman gave birth to twins, the father of which was her son’s gay (photo)
In the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo is a 45-year-old teacher Valdir das Neves gave birth to twins. Father born boys and girls was a native son Valdiri who is gay.
As writes the newspaper The Sun, the 24-year-old Marcelo das Neves, despite his sexual orientation, wanted to have children. And Valdira that she wanted to once again experience the joys of motherhood, decided to help him. Valdera and Marcelo have developed a joint plan and went to the clinic, where they received IVF. For fertilization the sperm was used Marcelo and the egg donor younger than Valdera women.
After three unsuccessful attempts, one of the resulting embryos were hooked into the uterus señora das Neves that safely carried and gave birth to twins. They got the names of Noah and Maria Flor. The boy revealed problems with breathing. Now he is in the pediatric ward of the hospital, but his life is not in danger.
“About four years ago, my mother got pregnant from my father, but my little sister was born at term in seven months and within a week died,” — said Marcelo. The woman thus had the opportunity to start immediately and children and grandchildren. He and Marcelo will bring us together.
