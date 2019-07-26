46-year-old Dita von Teese admired appetizing forms in lace lingerie
Dita von Teese is known primarily as a dancer, burlesque show, pin-up star, model and former girlfriend of Marilyn Manson. But the celebrity has admitted she is not going all my life to dance naked on stage. To secure a comfortable existence without the need of performances, she organized her own brand of lingerie.
The ability of Dita to feel sensitive to the needs of women and to guess the desires of men, as well as her exquisite taste played right into her hand. Despite the huge competition that prevails in this business (today their line of underwear and swimwear is not produced only the lazy stars), the brand Dita Von Teese Lingerie is a special indescribable glamor and eroticism.
The success of the brand is guaranteed because advertising models you come up with diva. On his personal page in Instagram, where more than 2 million subscribers, it is constantly showing new sets of seductive lingerie and other items of own production.
A few hours ago, she showed another of them. Dita appeared in emerald hue lace bra, panties and the same shade zone. The perfect complement bright green satin shoes, stockings and massive earrings. Not without a brand of makeup with a flawless porcelain skin, red lips and expressive hands. And without curls laid in a smooth wave.
The child posing in full growth, so fans could well consider the benefits of luxury lingerie. And, of course, all the advantages of her figure, including the lush Breasts and hips, slender waist and slender legs. By the way, 46-year-old celebrity has never concealed that resorted to the services of plastic surgeons. For example, the breast diva increased, and the famous mole it drew the tattoo artist.
Nonetheless, her allure, attention to detail – the work of primarily von Teese. She admits that it was grains, inspired by the films the 40-ies and hoping to be as mysterious and erotic as women of those times. Well, she’s certainly succeeded!