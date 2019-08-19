46-year-old Heidi Klum boasted a perfect figure in a racy mini
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz continue to enjoy your honeymoon. The couple is traveling in Italy on a yacht. In this model, like a true woman, do not forget to regularly update your cruise wardrobe. Although mostly it consists of swimsuits, sarongs and comfortable robes, is on Board and things for full images.
One of them is summer and light, the model demonstrated a few hours ago. Short dress with lace ruffles, a corset and a pretty floral print literally turned Heidi into a young girl. This style emphasized her seductive Breasts and slim waist, and the hue is Golden tan, which has already managed to cover the perfect body of a supermodel and TV presenter. Complements the image of the oversized sunglasses white frame, as well as earrings and pendants. Hair she put big curls. It looked so good that the fans could not contain the words of delight.