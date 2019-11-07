46-year-old Heidi Klum flashed slender legs in a bright mini
Heidi Klum once again pleased the audience with half-naked shots. Heidi went with a film crew in the jungle, where has posted several fun videos, boomerangs, and also a photo in the bright outfit.
For an exotic photo shoot Heidi chose a stylish orange dress with a striking animal print. Short and broad, with long sleeves, bare shoulders, it have focused on endless legs and a fragile figure of a timeless supermodel. Complements the image of a white sneakers, voluminous black handbag and understated accessories. Luxurious hair, the model was dismissed on the shoulders, and makeup done with expressive brown eye shadow on the eyelids.
Heidi is having fun (video: instagram.com/heidiklum)
Heidi was clearly in a good mood, sharing it with fans of the funny moments of working days in an exotic setting. “Babri jungle”, as she named herself, a fun pragal, embraced with all team members and rode suspended on trees “vines” out of tissue. It should be noted, she did not try to make a video modest: some of them are even visible underwear 46-year-old model. But members Heidi I love her for her spontaneity and cheerfulness. So just bombarded with compliments and likes.
Recall, Heidi loves sexual imagery. She recently appeared in “bare” dress from Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. Translucent, with open neckline, it barely covered the model’s body. And thanks to the shade and design were sasadilo the appearance that 46-year-old star Nude.