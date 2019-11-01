46-year-old Heidi Klum has appeared in “naked” dress
Heidi Klum and her husband is a German musician Tom Kaulitz – I love the joint appearances. Recently in new York held a charity ball Angel Ball, organized by Foundation Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. At the gala night, famous beauty arrived in the company of beloved wife and his twin brother bill.
Heidi for social events chose the “naked” dress from Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. Translucent, pale colored stains and long sleeves, it consisted almost entirely of ruffles. Because of the open neckline outfit was barely covering the lush Breasts of the model. And thanks to the shade and design to create the appearance that the 46-year-old star Nude.
It should be noted that Heidi with her chiseled figure and slender legs looked simply gorgeous. Completed the outfit sandals with high heels, a small silver clutch bag, understated jewelry, and makeup in earthy tones and evening style with casually tousled tresses.
That this time dressed to match the wife. The musician was a classic dark blue suit, black shirt and black shoes. They gladly posed for photographers, and also making funny videos in Instagram. They were joined by twin brother Tom. Bill came to the event in the image of rock stars: the jacket on a naked body, wide pants and bright makeup. “Amazing night for an amazing cause” – written by Heidi under the photo in the microblog, and thanked those who organized the show and created her bow.