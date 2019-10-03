46-year-old Heidi Klum was struck by a figure in a leather mini-dress
October 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Star guests premiere of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark” in Los Angeles, became the wife Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.
46-year-old Heidi Klum arrived at the screening of the film in a short red leather dress that is also stressed shape of the model.
To the outfit, Klum picked up heeled sandals with small metal rivets. Also the evening star was complemented by luxurious diamond earrings-studs, beautiful body styling and make-up with red lipstick on.
Husband models Tom Kaulitz took to the track in a black t-shirt and dark blue pants. In front of the assembled photographers a couple, as always, posed in each other’s arms.
Chronicle.info