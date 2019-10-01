46-year-old Maria Mironova birth to her second child (photo)
Russian actress Maria Mironova in 46 years, the second time became a mother. About the birth of a child, she announced on his page on Instagram, sharing a touching picture.
The child was born in a clinic in Greece. His name and gender Maria said. It is a long time hid the pregnancy and the fact of marriage. It turned out that the actress a year ago got married. After the media began to spread false information about her husband, she Mironov has unveiled the chosen one.
“My official husband and father of my unborn child is the development Director at the Russo – Japanese companies involved in medical technologies”, — said the actress.
Maria also has an older son Andrei Mironov-Udalov. In June of that year he was 27 years old.
