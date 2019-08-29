46-year-old Maria Mironova is expecting her second child (photo)
The daughter of the famous Russian artist Andrey Mironov, 46-year-old Maria will soon become a mother. The actress is pregnant with her second child who will be born this fall. Good news she shared in Instagram.
“What a great time waiting for new life. Time goes by so slowly as a child. First you worry, worry, hurry I want to live in the future. And then at some point start to feel it, this life, it is already here and now, it is beating, though not yet born. And this moment here and now the most beautiful and the only true”, — I wrote to Mary today in Instagram.
Now the actress is resting in Greece. She travels around the country, visited the Peloponnese, the ancient city of Mycenae. In Instagram-“storis” Maria shares her impressions from the trip, publish photos and videos, which show rounded tummy.
Maria is waiting for someone, she said. No names and the child’s father. The actress has not commented on privacy.
*Maria Mironova son
Mironov is 27-year-old son Andrew from his first marriage to businessman Igor Udalov. Also aware of the marriage, the actress Aleksei Makarov, the son of the famous actress Lyubov Polishchuk. They married in 2011, but two years later the marriage broke up.
