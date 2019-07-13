46-year-old model Heidi Klum has married a young boyfriend
In December 2018 beloved made the actress a proposal of marriage, a few months ago, the couple decided to legalize the relationship, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Heidi and Tom Kaulitz got married secretly. According to sources, the lovers were married in February 2019. Note, 22 Feb celebrity couple was spotted at dinner, however, we now know that Heidi and Tom is probably an important anniversary was celebrated.
Note for Heidi Klum this is the third marriage, the actress has four children from a previous relationship. Tom Kaulitz married a second time and still hasn’t managed to have children. By the way, the network has already appeared the news that Heidi Klum is pregnant.