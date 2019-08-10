46-year-old Oksana Marchenko in the top and shorts admired sports figure

| August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The TV presenter has shared a new video.

46-летняя Оксана Марченко в топе и шортах восхитила спортивной фигурой

Oksana Marchenko carefully watching her figure: the presenter regularly plays sports and eats right. The celebrity often says on his page in Instagram. There Oksana not only shares useful recipes or shows your diet, but also publishes video training. Moreover, even while on holiday, a celebrity does not forget about physical training.

So, now Marchenko rest in Italy. In my social networks presenter published a new video, which was shot himself during a morning jog in the Park. In the video, Oksana appeared in a short top and shorts that emphasized once again sporting a star shape.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.