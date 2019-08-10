46-year-old Oksana Marchenko in the top and shorts admired sports figure
The TV presenter has shared a new video.
Oksana Marchenko carefully watching her figure: the presenter regularly plays sports and eats right. The celebrity often says on his page in Instagram. There Oksana not only shares useful recipes or shows your diet, but also publishes video training. Moreover, even while on holiday, a celebrity does not forget about physical training.
So, now Marchenko rest in Italy. In my social networks presenter published a new video, which was shot himself during a morning jog in the Park. In the video, Oksana appeared in a short top and shorts that emphasized once again sporting a star shape.
