46-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz got married: there are photos
46-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum and her 29-year-old husband, guitarist of the German band Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz got married for the second time. Luxury romantic ceremony took place in Italy, near the coast of the island of Capri, on the yacht “Christina O” that once belonged to a legendary Greek billionaire Aristotel Onasis. He named the ship in honor of his only daughter Christina. This is one of the most famous and glamorous yachts in the world. In 1968 on Board near the island of Skorpios, Aristotle Onassis married Jacqueline Kennedy, widow of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy. There is also unofficially celebrated his wedding Prince Rainier III of Monaco and film star grace Kelly.
His first, secret wedding, Heidi and Tom hoops on the eve 2019 (eight months after Dating), played in February in Beverly hills. Then they are just limited to the registration of marriage. Now the couple has finally decided to celebrate this event in a big way.
Heidi, which is rumored to be pregnant with the fifth child, was in a dress of ivory. On flowing hair adorned with a veil. The groom was also in white.
According to Daily Mail, the ceremony was attended by four children, Klum — 14-year-old Leni (the illegitimate daughter of the model from the Italian millionaire Flavio Briatore), who was a bridesmaid, and children Heidi from black British singer Force — 12-year-old Henry, 11-year-old eight-year-old Johan and Lou.
