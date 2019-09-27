47-year-old Cameron Diaz pregnant with first child — media
American actress and former model Cameron Diaz pregnant with first child at 47 years old. It says the publication National Enquirer. “Cameron just shines with happiness!”, — according to the source magazine.
Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden for many years unsuccessfully trying to have a baby. In a natural way they have failed. And then they turned to a specialized clinic, where he successfully passed the procedure of IVF. “Cameron is now enthusiastically engaged in the home device nest, storing children’s clothes and bought a book called “What to expect when you are expecting a baby”,” claims a source. Her tips have extensive experience mother’s friend, actress drew Barrymore and Nicole Richie (who is married to the twin brother Benji Joel Madden).
Career Cameron, once ranked among the highest paid Actresses in Hollywood, has long gone into decline. Since 2014 it is practically not removed in the movie. Last year, actress Selma Blair, who starred with Diaz in the film “Cute”, argued that Cameron is already gone from the cinema. Later, however, díaz, known for the films “the Mask,” “Charlie’s Angels”, “All without mind from Mary “gangs of new York”, said that it was not yet contemplating “retirement”.
Cameron, which in the past had Affairs with actors Matt Dillon and Jared Leto, singer Justin Timberlake and baseball player Alex Rodriguez (current fiance Jennifer Lopez), started Dating Benji in 2014. 5 January 2015 Diaz and guitarist of the rock band Good Charlotte were married.
Rumors that Diaz is preparing to become a mother, appear not for the first time. So, before the Western media wrote that the couple is going to adopt the girl, and then Cameron still managed to get pregnant itself.
